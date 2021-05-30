Description

ASUS VivoBook 17 is powered by up to the latest Intel® Pentium processor with 8GB RAM for smooth visuals and multitasking experiences. It also features dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for superfast internet connections.

ASUS VivoBook 17 is the perfect combination of beauty and performance. Vivobook 17 is a Windows 10 laptop powered by a latest Intel Celeron Processor with 8GB RAM

ASUS Splendid visual Optimization technology provides the very best visuals for any type of content

Eye Care mode reduces blue-light levels to ease eye strain

ASUS Sonic Master is a combination of hardware, software and audio tuning designed with the goal of giving you the very best audio experiences

Laptop cooling is important because it directly affects your computing experience. ASUS IceCool technology Uses smart Fan Control, thin heat pipes and clever design to create an efficient cooling system that keeps the average palm rest surface temperature below 36°C

