ASUS VivoBook with Microsoft Office 365 L410MA 14 Inch Full HD Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Windows 10 S) Includes 1 Year Microsoft Office Subscription, Blue

Description

Colour Name:Blue | Size Name:Intel VivoBook 14 | Configuration:Intel Celeron N4020 + Full HD Screen

Life is all about finding the right balance, and ASUS L410 delivers just that. Lightweight and compact, it sports a stylish new look that fits right in with your dynamic lifestyle. Designed for daily computing and productivity tasks, and boasting innovative features such as ASUS NumberPad, ASUS L410 gives you everything you need for work or play.

Ships with Microsoft 365 for all your daily computing needs; includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint and 1 TB Cloud Storage

Designed for daily computing and productivity tasks, and boasting features such as ASUS NumberPad, ASUS L410 gives you everything you need for work or play;

The ASUS L410 easily slips into your backpack or small bag so you can get schoolwork done or create content wherever you are

ASUS L410 has a youthful vibe that sets it apart; The lid is detailed with modern slashes that are accompanied by a unique motif made up of a deconstructed ASUS badge

The ASUS NumberPad makes number-crunching easier; Everything you need from a physical keypad is printed on the touchpad, simply tap the icon to turn it on

