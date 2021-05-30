Description

Efficient Intel Celeron J4115 processor (4M cache, 1.8 GHz-2.5GHz, 4 cores 4 threads); Intel UHD Graphics 600 (support 4K@60HZ video); 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB SSD flash storage. Support 1T SSD, 128GB Micro SD extension.

13” 2K (2160×1440) slim display, aspect ratio 3:2; Slim and portable (0.68” thin and weighs only 1280g); Windows 10 Home; 38Wh battery up to 9 hrs, support quick charge.

Full-Size Backlit Keyboard (Note: due to this is US keyboard layout, please set up UK English as input language and install a UK keyboard layout from PC language setting for UK based. Package include UK keyboard cover)

Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4G/5G WiFi, Dual Speakers, Front Cameras 100W, Dual Microphone, Full Function USB 3.0 Type-C, USB-A 3.0

12 Months Warranty After Purchase Against Manufacturer Defects: Contact seller via amazon email or CHUWI service on eurovip@chuwi.com. (Note: Pls make sure to activate the key after connect network. Due to some problems in the Microsoft system, it is necessary for some laptop to re-enter the product key. Contact us and we will provide a new product key. After inserting it, it can be used normally.)

