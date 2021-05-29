Description

Size Name:15.6 Inch laptop | Style Name:Core i3-10110 Dual | Pattern Name:Silver

Stay connected to what matters most with a long battery life and a sleek and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Built to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 39.6 cm (15.6”) laptop features reliable performance and an expansive display – letting you stream, surf and speed through tasks from sun up to sun down.

See more. Take it anywhere; With its 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display, slim and light design, plus 81% screen to body ratio – this PC lets you see more and do more, no matter where the day takes you

Reliable performance for every day; Powerful enough for your busiest days – this PC features an Intel processor. Plus, speed things up and store more of what you love with ample device storage

Powered up and productive. All day long; With long-lasting battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch, and stay connected all day

Anti-glare panel; Enjoy the sun and your favorite content with this anti-glare panel. Nonreflective and low gloss means you’ll get less glare while you’re outside

HP Fast Charge; When your laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

