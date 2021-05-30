HP 17-by2021na 17.3 Inch HD+ Laptop, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U, Windows 10 Home – Silver

Amazon.co.uk Price: £399.99 (as of 30/05/2021 12:32 PST- Details) & FREE Shipping.

Responsive and reliable performance; A laptop with the power to surf, stream, and do so much more with an Intel processor. Plus, extensive quality testing ensures that you can keep going and going
Sleek. Stylish. Powerful; A sleek and stylish design makes this eye-catching laptop easy to take anywhere

Description

Stay connected and entertained; Stay connected and entertained with a long-lasting HP fast charge battery and visually rich display. Plus, easily store and enjoy your favourite music, movies, and photos with ample storage4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD,
Anti-glare panel; Enjoy the sun and your favourite content with this anti-glare panel. Nonreflective and low gloss means you’ll get less glare while you’re outside
HP Fast Charge; When your laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes


Designed for long-lasting performance, this stylishly designed HP 43.9 cm (17.3″) laptop has a long-lasting battery that keeps you connected, entertained, and productive all day. Speed through tasks, or sit back and socialize – with an Intel® processor and a rich display. Do it all, all day.

