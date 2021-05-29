Description

Size Name:14″ Chromebook | Pattern Name:AMD A4-9120 dual

HP Chromebook 14-db0003na 14-inch laptop – (grey) (AMD dual Core A4, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, AMD Radeon R3 Graphics, Chrome OS).

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Make this the ideal PC for your daily dose of entertainment; includes dual speakers, audio by B&O PLAY; plus, a 180 Degree hinge that makes it easy to collaborate and share with others

Delivers plenty of power to take on your day with the AMD A4 processor; get connectivity, 32 GB of storage and up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of battery life

Get access to Google One for 1 year, which includes 100 GB of Cloud Storage, support from Google experts and distinctive member benefits – all in one shareable plan

Easily take this thin and light PC from room to room or on the road; when your PC goes wherever you go, staying productive and entertained has never been easier

Simply insert an SD or Micro SD card and increase your device’s storage for more movies, photos and music or easily access any content you have stored on an existing card

