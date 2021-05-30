Description

Size Name:15.6 Inch Laptop | Style Name:60 Hz | Pattern Name:GTX 1650

Take on anything and everything with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics A high-resolution display with fast refresh rate delivers smooth gameplay visuals

The Pavilion 15 is equipped with a dual fan system for enhanced thermal cooling Wide rear corner vents and additional air inlets maximize airflow to optimize your overall performance and stability

Get lost in the game A sleek micro-edge bezel display provides a maximum viewing experience while the front-firing speakers with Audio by B&O deliver powerful, custom-tuned sound

OMEN Command Center; A single touch-point for all HP gaming systems System Vitals dynamically display your key metrics for optimal performance, while Network Booster sends gaming network traffic to the front of the line

Power your device or connect to an external display from just one USB-C port with 10 Gbps signaling rate And it is reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down

Microsoft Windows 10 and Compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC; Play over 100 high-quality PC games on this Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass for PC* Requires Windows 10 (latest update), Xbox app & Xbox Game Pass for PC Subscription – Not included

