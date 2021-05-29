Sale!

Jumper 11.6 inch Touch screen Laptop 6GB DDR3 128GB ROM, 360 Degree Convertible Tablet PC Windows 10

Amazon.co.uk Price:  £255.99 (as of 29/05/2021 14:07 PST- Details) & FREE Shipping.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
RAM: 6GB DDR3 and 128GB ROM high-performance storage, can store enough files,Support 256GB TF card expansion.
Ultra-thin notebook with aluminum alloy shell, 360-degree design can be used in multiple modes: tablet mode, standing mode, laptop mode, tent mode, providing excellent portability.

Categories:

Description

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
RAM: 6GB DDR3 and 128GB ROM high-performance storage, can store enough files,Support 256GB TF card expansion.
Ultra-thin notebook with aluminum alloy shell, 360-degree design can be used in multiple modes: tablet mode, standing mode, laptop mode, tent mode, providing excellent portability.
Windows 10, Intel Celeron Quad Core processor, compatible with various office software and learning software.
Built-in Intel dual-band WIFI, support 802.11a/b/g/n+AC frequency band. Can connect to 2.4 GHz Wifi and 5 GHz high-speed WIFI.
11.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 P) touchscreen laptop, battery life up to 4 hours, standby time up to 240 hours, manufacturer’s warranty for 12 months.

Additional information

Brand

Batteries

Item

Manufacturer

Color

Standing

Resolution

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Hard Drive Size

Hard Disk Description

Hard Drive Interface

Graphics Chipset Brand

Wireless Type

Operating System

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Energy Content

Lithium Battery Packaging

Item Weight

Related products

All right reserved. 2018

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X