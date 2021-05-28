Description

Colour Name:Platinum Grey

Check emails, post on social media, and stream a couple episodes of your favorite show anywhere you want with the light and compact IdeaPad 1 (11″, Intel). This laptop was designed to provide you reliable daily computing on-the-go with Intel Celeron processors and a long-lasting battery. You’ll also enjoy robust media with its HD screen and Dolby Audio dual stereo speakers.

With Intel Celeron processors and 4GB of RAM, this laptop boasts exceptional processing performance and power efficiency for on-the-go fun and productivity.

IdeaPad 1 features an HD display so you can view your content with deeper and more intense clarity.

For those looking for an on-the-go laptop, the IdeaPad 1 is your best choice. The 11″ model starts at a feather-light 1.2 kg. With all-day battery life, you can take your IdeaPad 1 anywhere and do more.

Dolby Audio delivers crystal-clear audio whether you’re watching a video or streaming music. With the built-in dual stereo speaker, you’re sure to fall in love with what you hear on the IdeaPad 1.

