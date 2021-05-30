Description

This sleek, light 2-in-1 Chromebook switches from business to fun as easily as it switches from laptop to tablet mode. Simply detach the plug-and-play keyboard from it’s pogo pin and magnets and you have an ultraportable 10.1 Inch tablet ready to entertain. Enjoy all the apps you love, superfast boot-up, automatic updates and USI stylus support. Get creative. Or get busy.

Convenient 2-in-1 design: Slim and lightweight convertible laptop with a plug-and-play magnetic keyboard for ultimate portability and convenience, at just 920g and 18.3 mm thin in laptop mode

See more clearly: The 10.1 inch 10-point multi-touch display offers exceptional clarity from an FHD resolution with powerful performance from MediaTek with integrated graphics

Enjoy more: The Duet Chromebook is streamlined for multitasking with up to 10-hours battery life that keeps you going all day whether surfing, watching, browsing or working

No set up needed: Simply login to your Google account to experience a new type of convertible laptop and sync with your android devices so as your stuff stays with you wherever you go

All the latest apps: Enjoy the very best that Google has to offer with Google play Store giving you instant access to a variety of apps for your Chromebook

