Sale!

ASUS C433 Full HD 14 Inch Touchscreen ChromeBook Flip (Intel M3-8100Y Processor, 64 GB eMMC Storage,

Amazon.co.uk Price: £499.99 £399.00 (as of 31/05/2021 08:53 PST- Details) & FREE Shipping. Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features a four-sided NanoEdge 14 Inch display with ultraslim bezels and an incredible 85 Percent screen-to-body ratio

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is styled for today, with a precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis finished with elegant diamond-cut anodized edges