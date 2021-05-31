Description
ASUS C433TA-AJ0005 M3-8 4GB 64GB Chrome 14″ laptop.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features a four-sided NanoEdge 14 Inch display with ultraslim bezels and an incredible 85 Percent screen-to-body ratio
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is styled for today, with a precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis finished with elegant diamond-cut anodized edges
The versatile 360 Degree ErgoLift hinge on ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle
Featuring the latest powerful Intel processor, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 delivers high performance for popular apps, with suitable battery life
Two full-function reversible USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (USB-C) ports make it easy to charge your ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 or connect it to devices and external displays