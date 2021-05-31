Description

Size Name:ZenBook 14 | Style Name:Full HD Touchscreen | Configuration:Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM + MX350

Creativity. Style. Innovation. These are the qualities that define the elegant new ZenBook 14. It’s one of the world’s smallest 14-inch laptops, and features the breathtaking frameless NanoEdge display and the revolutionary ScreenPad™ 2.0 to give you the freedom to discover your creative power.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Screen pad: 5.65 Inch interactive touchscreen trackpad that adapts to your needs for smarter control and multitasking

App switcher on screen pad: Easily move docked windows between your main display and screen pad display

Number key on screen pad: Turn screen pad into a numeric keypad for easy numeric data entry

14 Inch wide-view full HD 4-way NanoEdge bezel display

ErgoLift design for improved typing position, optimised cooling System and enhanced audio performance

