Description
Creativity. Style. Innovation. These are the qualities that define the elegant new ZenBook 14. It’s one of the world’s smallest 14-inch laptops, and features the breathtaking frameless NanoEdge display and the revolutionary ScreenPad™ 2.0 to give you the freedom to discover your creative power.
Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Screen pad: 5.65 Inch interactive touchscreen trackpad that adapts to your needs for smarter control and multitasking
App switcher on screen pad: Easily move docked windows between your main display and screen pad display
Number key on screen pad: Turn screen pad into a numeric keypad for easy numeric data entry
14 Inch wide-view full HD 4-way NanoEdge bezel display
ErgoLift design for improved typing position, optimised cooling System and enhanced audio performance