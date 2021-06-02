Description

Colour Name:Silver | Size Name:15 Inch | Style Name:4G | Pattern Name:i7

Thin enough to pack, light enough to carry. This Galaxy Book easily goes wherever you go. This portable and thin profile unfolds to reveal a wide workspace, complete with a narrow bezel to maximize the screen-to-body ratio. And the lightweight, full aluminum body offers durability.

Seeing double. Get more done with a multi-screen experience with the integrated Second screen feature using your Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ and S Pen.

Mobile apps on your Galaxy Book. Connect your Galaxy Book with the apps on your Galaxy mobile phone using Microsoft Your Phone app, and seamlessly run up to 5 of your favourite apps from your Galaxy Book.

All your Samsung Notes across devices. From PDF importing & annotation to auto-syncing in real time, the handy features of Samsung Notes are completely redesigned to take productivity to new heights. Insert voice memos, turn handwriting to text, and stay ready for when inspiration strikes.

Galaxy Book 15″ LTE/i7/16GB/512GB Silver 512GEquipped with the latest Intel Core CPU and GPU, Galaxy Book delivers incredible computing power that’s up to the task. It can take on your busy days seamlessly, even when you’re multi-tasking, streaming, or playing a graphics-heavy game.

Two SSD slots make upgrading your storage easy if you need more — one slot comes with up to 512GB built in, and you can install 1TB of additional storage in the second slot.

Go online with powerful data speeds, thanks to the option of LTE connectivity. Insert a SIM card to access your data plan and experience low latency and high security, giving you the freedom to get things done from anywhere, at any time.

Connect wirelessly and share photos, videos, or files with others by simply clicking the share button and selecting the icons of the nearby contacts. You can also send documents to a group of people all at once.

