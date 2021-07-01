Canon IXUS 185 Digital Camera – Red

Description

Size Name:Camera | Colour Name:Red

Product Description

Put point and shoot simplicity in your pocket with fantastic results every time using this slim, stylish and versatile 20.0 Megapixel IXUS with 8x optical zoom, 16x ZoomPlus, Easy Auto and instant HD movies. Please use a USB cable equipped with a Mini-B plug for connecting to the camera and a Type-A plug for connecting to the computer. A genuine Canon accessory is also available (Interface Cable IFC-400PCU).

Box Contains

Wrist Strap, Battery Pack NB-11L, Battery Charger CB-2LFE, AC Cable, User Manual Kit

16x zoom plus: Zoom to 16x with great quality

Easy Auto: Simple, worry-free camera control

Date stamp: Add date stamps to your images

720p HD movies. Aspect Ratio 4:3

Canon IXUS 185 Camera Red 20MP 8x Zoom HD