Canon PowerShot SX620 HS Digital Camera – Black

Packing an incredible 25x zoom inside a tiny, pocketable design, this simple Wi-Fi camera with NFC has all the features you need to capture superb photos and movies and seamlessly share them via your smart device.

Box Contains Digital Camera PowerShotSX620 HS Wrist Strap WS-800 Battery Pack NB-13L Battery Charger CB-2LHE AC Cable User Manual Kit See more

Capture stunning faraway detail using this tiny, pocketable 25 x zoom camera with HS System. Compatible with iOS versions 8.4/ 9.3/ 10.2. Android smartphone and tablet versions 4.1/ 4.2/ 4.3/ 4.4/ 5.0/ 5.1/ 6.0/ 7.0/ 7.1

Wi-Fi with NFC and image sync make it simple to connect to your smart device, capture shots remotely, then share or back up your creations

Make the most of the incredible zoom and effortlessly record steady, shareable full HD movies with auto zoom and dynamic IS

Just point and shoot to capture fantastic photos or movies with hybrid auto and intelligent IS

