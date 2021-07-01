Canon SX740 HS PowerShot – Black

Description

Colour Name:Black | Style Name:Camera Only

With 40x optical zoom, superfast DIGIC 8 processing and spectacular 4K movie resolution in a pocket-sized body, the powerful PowerShot SX740 HS redefines travelling light. Self-portrait mode and Wi-Fi features: Self-portraiture is fun and easy with the high-definition tilt-type LCD screen that flips 180°upward, and the self-portrait mode that lets you edit and beautify your shots on the spot, including enhancing them with background blur. Pair your smartphone with Camera Connect for additional functionality such as remote shooting, or use the automatic file transfer function made possible by Bluetooth Low Energy technology. You can also geotag your travel photos for easy organization and display on map apps.

Digital Camera PowerShot SX740 HS (BK) Wrist Strap WS-800 Battery Pack NB-13L Battery Charger CB-2LHE AC Cable (E) User Manual Kit

Viewfinder type: Rear Screen

