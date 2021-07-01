Description

【Small Digital Camera】Featuring 2.4 inch IPS LCD Mini Size(4:3), the Pocket Camera for children is a Powerful Unit but Compact as Palm. You can use the lanyard to carry the mini camera with you or put it in your pocket to provide greater convenience for your travel. Literally point and shoot, capture fine details in seconds. Easy operation is user-friendly ever for kids.

【Multifunction Digital Camera】 Digital Compact Cameras built in Microphone, Anti-shake, Continue Shot, Self-timer, Flash, Multi-language. And with Face Recognition, Smiling Face Detection, beauty face, easy to leave a beautiful moment, make every smiling face your precious memory. It is a simple Vlog Cameras for photography beginners students. Perfect gift for birthdays, Christmas, New Year, or any other special occasions.

【16X Digital Zoom Camera with Fill light】This digital cameras best buys has a 16X Super digital zoom giving you a fantastic view of the scenery way in the distance. You can zoom in or out images by using the W/T button. In addition, Turn on the Fill Light to shoot at night can make the picture clearly visible. Good choice for indoor and outdoor photography.

【36MP & HD 1080P Camera】 The Full HD Vlogging Camera’s video max resolution is 1080P and the image supports up to 36MP. Clear picture quality is enough for your daily shooting needs. A variety of video and image resolutions for you to choose. With this entry-level photography camera, you can capture and record all the great times with family and friends at any time.

【Rechargeable Digital Camera】 The camcorder equipped with 2 pcs rechargeable batteries, each battery lasts approx. 60 minutes. Camera also supports SD cards up to 128GB( No included, please purchase separately) . With lanyard/USB cable/dust bag/user manual .The USB cable not only supports charging, but also supports transferring photos and videos from camera to your computer for saving photos in a timely manner.

