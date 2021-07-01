Description

Size Name:G09

This digital camera can help you record every beautiful moment of your life.

Specification:

Pixel: 40 megapixels

Display : 3.0 inch TFT LCD

Zoom: 4x digital zoom

Storage: SD card, up to 128 GB (class 10 is recommended)

Image format: JPEG

Image resolution: 48M 8000 * 6000 30M 6400 * 4800, 24M 5600 * 4200, 20M 5200 * 3900, 12M 4000 * 3000, 8M 3264 * 2448, 5M 2592 * 1944

Video format: AVI

Video resolution: 2.7K 2688 * 1520, FHD 1920 * 1080, HD 1280 * 720

Scene: Auto / Night portrait / Night scene / Portrait / Scenery / Sports / Party / Beach

Balance: Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Incandescent / Fluorescent

Exposure value: + 3 ， + 2 ， + 1，0 ， -1 ， -2 ， -3

ISO: Auto / 100/200/400

Flash mode: automatic flash, forced flash, flash off

Continuous shooting: on / off

Audio: built-in microphone

Languages: English, German, Spanish, French, French, Italian, Portuguese

Interface PC: USB2.0

Power supply: 3.7V 1500mAh lithium battery

Package contents:

1 48 MP digital camera

1 x USB Cable

2 x 1500mAh lithium battery

1 x Lanyard

2 x Adapter

1 x User Manual

Tips:

1.Please charge the battery completely before using it for the first time

2.Please format the SD card before using the camera to record / photograph

48MP High Picture Resolution: This digital camera supports an image resolution of up to 48MP, which can be used to take amazing high-quality photos. You can use this vlogging camera to take beautiful pictures anywhere, any time. This compact digital camera supports 4x digital zoom and can adapt to shooting in various positions. The included 2 * 1500mAh batteries support up to 2 hours of shooting making it your best companion on your travels.

2.7K High Video Resolution: The video resolution of up to 2.7K provides outstanding video performance. In addition, this vlogging camera for Youtube also supports charging while recording and recording pause functionality. During the video shooting, you can press the “OK” button to pause at any time, and then press again to resume recording. This function is perfect for those who love to VLOG. The digital cameras can be connected to a tripod (not included) to meet your various shooting needs.

Multifunctional Vlogging camera: This compact camera support has a variety of amazing functions including face recognition, continuous shooting, timer shooting, anti-shake, and more. This is a practical universal digital camera that can help you record every beautiful moment in your life. Thanks to the camera’s built-in flash, this digital camera also performs amazingly in low light conditions. You can use this feature to take beautiful, bright photos at night.

Webcam & USB Connection: The 48MP digital cameras can be connected to the computer via the included USB cable and used as a webcam. It is perfect for vlogging and making video calls with family members or friends, etc. When using it as a webcam, it is recommended to connect a separate microphone to the computer for optimal voice quality. This digital camera transfers data via a USB cable too making it easy to share all your moments with your friends on social media.

Perfect Gift: The compact digital cameras for beginners supports up to 128GB SD card (not included). It is very easy to use, whether it is used for selfies, video recording, or recording happy moments on special days such as parties, weddings, travels, birthdays, festivals, etc. it will never let you down! This makes the perfect gift for all your friends and family. If you have any questions about our digital camera, please feel free to contact us, we are always here to help you!

