Description
Drift Innovation Ghost X Full HD 1080P Modular Action Camera is a unique, feature rich camera ideal for use as a:
Dash Cam – Records continuously when plugged into a power source ensuring that you never miss an event of interest.
Bike Camera – The unique, small and sleek design allows this camera to be mounted where others cannot. Easy to mount to the bike frame, handlebars or even used as a helmet camera.
Motorbike Camera – In addition to the aerodynamic form this camera features a unique rotating lens so that you can mount it to your motorbike ensuring a secure attachment and then simply rotate the lens to align the image. The camera is water resistant but is also easy to waterproof by using it with the Drift Waterproof Case (sold separately).
FEATURES:
Body: Streamlined Bullet Shape Aluminium + Plastic
Camera Dimensions: 43 x 82.2 x 32.4MM
Camera Weight: 120g
Water Resistance: IPX4
Processor: Ambarella A12
Sensor: OV4689 4MP
Battery Life: 1080P30: 5 Hours, 1080P30(w/ LL battery): 8 hours
Screen: Dot-matrix backlit rear LCD
FOV: 140 degree
Rotating Lens: Yes – 330 degree
Wi-Fi: 2.4G only
Remote Control: Not compatible
Microphone: Mono Microphone
Video Resolutions: 1080P (1920*1980): 25/30 FPS, 960P (1280*960), 720P (1280*720), WVGA (896*480)
File Format: H.264 MP4
Zoom: 10X (Through App)
Photo Mode: 4/8/12 MP
Video Tagging: YES
Car DVR: YES
Instant On: YES
Anti-Vibration: N/A
Memory Capacity: Micro SD, SDHC, SDXC Memory Cards up to 128GB Live
Streaming: Yes – up to 1080P
Cloud Services: Auto Video Editing, Live Stream to Youtube, Facebook, 10GB Free Cloud Storage
Long-Life Battery Module: Compatible
Standard Battery Module: Compatible
LCD Touch Screen Module: Not Compatible
INCLUDED IN THE BOX: Ghost X Universal Clip Flat Adhesive Curved Adhesive USB-Mic Converter Mini USB Cable.
Please see the Quickstart Guide included with the camera for troubleshooting tips.
LONG BATTERY LIFE – Ghost X action camera has 5 hours of battery as standard, or 8 hours with the long-life battery module (sold separately) at 1080P Full HD
UNIQUE ROTATING LENS – Easily align your shot regardless of the mounting position by turning the lens up to 300 degrees
VIDEO TAGGING AND EXTERNAL MICROPHONE – Great for use as a Vlogging Camera? Capture unexpected moments as they happen; external microphone for great sound quality is also available (sold separately). Water resistant with 40m waterproof case available
CLONE MODE – Sync up to 10 Ghost X action cameras. Start recording on one and all start recording. Change settings on one and the rest will change
DVR MODE – Use the Ghost X as a dash cam recording continuously when plugged into a power supply. When power is cut, recording will stop and save the last interval. The Drift Action Cameras have a unique sleek and discrete form so can be placed on a helmet, or front or rear of a bike or motorcycle