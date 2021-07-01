Description

Drift Innovation Ghost X Full HD 1080P Modular Action Camera is a unique, feature rich camera ideal for use as a:

Dash Cam – Records continuously when plugged into a power source ensuring that you never miss an event of interest.

Bike Camera – The unique, small and sleek design allows this camera to be mounted where others cannot. Easy to mount to the bike frame, handlebars or even used as a helmet camera.

Motorbike Camera – In addition to the aerodynamic form this camera features a unique rotating lens so that you can mount it to your motorbike ensuring a secure attachment and then simply rotate the lens to align the image. The camera is water resistant but is also easy to waterproof by using it with the Drift Waterproof Case (sold separately).

FEATURES:

Body: Streamlined Bullet Shape Aluminium + Plastic

Camera Dimensions: 43 x 82.2 x 32.4MM

Camera Weight: 120g

Water Resistance: IPX4

Processor: Ambarella A12

Sensor: OV4689 4MP

Battery Life: 1080P30: 5 Hours, 1080P30(w/ LL battery): 8 hours

Screen: Dot-matrix backlit rear LCD

FOV: 140 degree

Rotating Lens: Yes – 330 degree

Wi-Fi: 2.4G only

Remote Control: Not compatible

Microphone: Mono Microphone

Video Resolutions: 1080P (1920*1980): 25/30 FPS, 960P (1280*960), 720P (1280*720), WVGA (896*480)

File Format: H.264 MP4

Zoom: 10X (Through App)

Photo Mode: 4/8/12 MP

Video Tagging: YES

Car DVR: YES

Instant On: YES

Anti-Vibration: N/A

Memory Capacity: Micro SD, SDHC, SDXC Memory Cards up to 128GB Live

Streaming: Yes – up to 1080P

Cloud Services: Auto Video Editing, Live Stream to Youtube, Facebook, 10GB Free Cloud Storage

Long-Life Battery Module: Compatible

Standard Battery Module: Compatible

LCD Touch Screen Module: Not Compatible

INCLUDED IN THE BOX: Ghost X Universal Clip Flat Adhesive Curved Adhesive USB-Mic Converter Mini USB Cable.

Please see the Quickstart Guide included with the camera for troubleshooting tips.

LONG BATTERY LIFE – Ghost X action camera has 5 hours of battery as standard, or 8 hours with the long-life battery module (sold separately) at 1080P Full HD

UNIQUE ROTATING LENS – Easily align your shot regardless of the mounting position by turning the lens up to 300 degrees

VIDEO TAGGING AND EXTERNAL MICROPHONE – Great for use as a Vlogging Camera? Capture unexpected moments as they happen; external microphone for great sound quality is also available (sold separately). Water resistant with 40m waterproof case available

CLONE MODE – Sync up to 10 Ghost X action cameras. Start recording on one and all start recording. Change settings on one and the rest will change

DVR MODE – Use the Ghost X as a dash cam recording continuously when plugged into a power supply. When power is cut, recording will stop and save the last interval. The Drift Action Cameras have a unique sleek and discrete form so can be placed on a helmet, or front or rear of a bike or motorcycle

