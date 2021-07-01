Fujifilm 16613354 FinePix XP140 Compact Digital Camera, Yellow

Description

Colour Name:Yellow | Pattern Name:Camera

FinePix XP140 is Fujifilm’s latest tough camera in the XP series. Dustproof, waterproof to 25m, shockproof to 1.8mm and freezeproof to 10°C, XP140 is the perfect accessory for capturing a variety of adventures. In addition to the durable design and build, the XP140 has a FUJINON lens that boasts the company’s unique colour reproduction technology and uses a 16.4 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and new processor to deliver outstanding image quality. XP140 is capable of movie recording in 4K quality, and also contains a host of automatic functions such as main subject recognition and user interface, making it the easy choice for a wide variety of shooting situations. Inspect the water-resistant seal and adjacent surfaces and remove any dust, sand, or other foreign matter using a soft, dry cloth.QHave the water-resistant seal replaced if it is deformed or otherwise damaged (note that a fee is charged for this service; contact your retailer or a Fujifi lm-au-thorized repair technician for more information). Failure to replace the seal could result in leaks and damage to the camera. Holding the battery-chamber cover closed against the camera body (A), rotate the latch until it clicks into place (B),indicating that the cover is secure. Check that the cover is secure by rotating the latch in the opposite direction and confirming that the cover does not open.

High-performance sensor and lens with unique colour reproduction technology

Versatile automatic shooting functions

Four rugged features: waterproof to 25m, shockproof to 1.8m, freezeproof to -10°C and dustproof

Bluetooth pairing and wireless LAN connectivity with smart devices for automatic photo transfer and Instax printing

