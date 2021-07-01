Description

Colour Name:Red | Style Name:Camera

The Tough cameras are designed specifically for adrenaline junkies who want to capture fast action scenes in extreme conditions. Tough cameras are waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, frostproof and dustproof for worry-free use on any adventure. The Olympus Tough TG-6 is the latest flagship Tough camera and features major improvements. By combining the high-resolution F2.0 lens, a 12 megapixel image sensor and the latest TruePic VIII image processor, high image quality is achieved. The fast F2.0 lens allows faster shutter speeds for capturing moving subjects. The combination of image sensor and processor ensures reduced noise. Every action scene can be captured ideally in the picture – thanks to video functions for 4K and high-speed video in Full HD at 120 fps for better slow motion quality. In addition to this renowned high performance, easily accessible controls and double-walled anti-fog glass come with this camera. For spectacular nature shots, the TG-6 features an advanced variable macro system with different modes: Microscopy, Microscope Control, Focus Bracketing and Focus Stacking. This is critical as Tough cameras tend to be used when conditions are at their toughest. For those who want to share spectacular evidence of their adventures this summer, the new Tough TG-6 is ideal. Included with delivery: Olympus Tough TG-6 in red, LI-92B Lithium Ion battery, F-5AC battery unit, CB-USB10 USB cable, Olympus hand strap.

Waterproof up to 15 m, shatterproof up to 100 kg, frostproof up to -10°C, shockproof up to 2.1 m and dustproof housing for a carefree use in every circumstance

Integrated field sensor system: GPS, manometer, temperature sensor, compass

A double-glazed protective glass construction ensures reliable anti-fogging protection of image sensor

Four-mode variable macro system for spectacular nature and close-up shots from 30 cm to just 1 cm

4K 30P video as well as high-speed Full HD modes for an enhanced slow-motion playback and quality

Integrated Wi-Fi and OI.Share app compatibility for remote control and sharing via smartphone, GPS, compass as well as OI.Track app compatibility for fast and accurate location data

Camera supports taking pictures in RAW-format and features a fast, high-resolution F2.0 lens with a focal length of 4.5 – 18.0 mm. Corresponds to a 25 – 100 mm 35 mm format lens

