Colour Name:Black | Size Name:WX500 | Style Name:Camera

Improve your selfie and take it easy. A 180 degree tiltable LCD monitor makes it simple to see how you look in the frame. With so much creative capability at hand to shoot for fun, you will capture more high quality in every image. When the lens is stuck and will not open, retract, or extend, Turn the power off, then on message may appear if the camera detects an excessive stress, dust, or debris on the lens. If this occurs, turn the power of the camera off and then back on again. Turn the power off, eject the battery pack, and reinsert it into the camera. Turn the power back on and check if the drive part of the lens moves properly. If the lens still will not open, retract or extend, reset the camera. To make your camera life last longer, regular cleaning should be done. Keep it away from dirt, dust, marks or fingerprints. Use a blower and cleaning cloth. Blow the dust off on the camera using the blower. Open the lens cover. There are two ways in making the lens visible on cameras. Turn the camera on and switch to shooting mode. The lens cover needs to be slid open. With the lens cover open, blow the dust off on the lens and then wipe the lens gently. Turn off the camera and make sure the lens cover is closed. Wipe the entire camera with the cloth. Remove the battery in the camera if it will not be used for a long period of time. NOTE: Leaving the camera without charging for about a month will clear the Date/Time setup. Setting up the Date/Time again will allow you to use the camera again.

Box Contains

WX500 Camera

Rechargeable Battery NP-BX1

AC Adaptor

Power Cable with UK Plug

Micro USB Cable

Wrist Strap

Instruction Manual

Zeiss vario sonnar T30x optical zoom lens for extra clear pictures

18.2 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor for higher image quality even when dark battery life (still images): Up to 400 shots/200 minutes

180 Degree tiltable LCD screen for easy framing of selfies or low position shots this product is compatible with final cut pro X and iMovie

Use built-in NFC/Wi-Fi capability to send photos and movies from your camera to other mobile devices, it takes just a single touch of your mobile device to the camera to make the connection

Bionz X image processing engine delivers more detail with less noise. Image control quality (fine/standard). Light metering mode – multi pattern, center weighted, spot

