Description

Double Layered Screen Pop Filters: The first screen blocks air blasts as any pop filter normally would; The gap in between then disperses any remaining air pressure, so by the time it passes the second screen, the blast is easily contained to produce great quality recordings.

Universally Compatible: Adjustable screw rotating clamp with scratch-proof gripper can secure variety tubular mounting booms or microphone stands. Eliminates anyone’s extra elements that prevents them from recording/projecting their best vocals to the public or their audience.

Adjustable Gooseneck: The steel metal gooseneck holder fully supports the filter’s weight and keep it in place. You can adjust the angle and distance between the screen and the microphone to best fit your needs for yours lovely voice.

Functions: Banish the dreaded hissing and lisping sounds that come when pronouncing the letter “S” and blocks those ugly “plosives” that follows “B” and “P”. It is a great item for singers, streamers and actors alike who want help achieving the best possible performance and help protect the spitting all over your personal microphone.

Easy To Use: Swivel mount for easy installation, removal and location adjustment. Aokeo Professional High Standard Microphones and Aokeo Premium Quality Stands are sold separately (NOT INCLUDED)

