Elgato Wave:1, Premium USB Condenser Microphone and Digital Mixing Solution, Anti-Clipping Technology

Wave:1 is your gateway to microphone and digital mixing mastery, fusing plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. Connect headphones for zero-latency monitoring. Turn the dial to adjust monitor volume, press to mute your mic feed, and see mute status at a glance. Plus combine all your audio sources and create two independent mixes – one for you, one for your audience – with the Wave Link app. Wave:1 doesn’t just give your stream or podcast a professional sonic signature. It gives you control of your entire audio workflow.

    Technical Specifications

  • Capsule: 17 mm Electret
  • Polar Pattern: Cardioid
  • Resolution: 24-bit
  • Sample Rate: 48 kHz
  • Frequency Response: 70 – 20000 Hz
  • Sensitivity: -25dBFS (min gain) | 15dBFS (max gain)
  • Max SPL: 120dB (140dB Clipguard engaged)
  • Dynamic Range: 95dB (115dB Clipguard engaged)
  • Interface: USB-C
  • Dimensions: 141 x 66 x 40 mm / 5.6 x 2.6 x 1.6 in
  • Weight: Mic & U-Mount 245 g / 8.64 oz | Base 310 g / 10.93 oz
    System Requirements

  • Windows 10 (64-bit) / macOS 10.15 or newer
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 4GB RAM

Cardioid condenser capsule: Capture speech with clarity and detail
Wave link app: Control Wave:1 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
24-bit/48 kHz Analog-to-Digital converter: Professional broadcast audio quality
Proprietary clipguard technology: Makes distortion virtually impossible
Superior circuitry: Seamless sonic transmission throughout the entire signal chain

