Style Name:Gear | Size Name:Wave:1

Wave:1 is your gateway to microphone and digital mixing mastery, fusing plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. Connect headphones for zero-latency monitoring. Turn the dial to adjust monitor volume, press to mute your mic feed, and see mute status at a glance. Plus combine all your audio sources and create two independent mixes – one for you, one for your audience – with the Wave Link app. Wave:1 doesn’t just give your stream or podcast a professional sonic signature. It gives you control of your entire audio workflow.

Technical Specifications Capsule: 17 mm Electret

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Resolution: 24-bit

Sample Rate: 48 kHz

Frequency Response: 70 – 20000 Hz

Sensitivity: -25dBFS (min gain) | 15dBFS (max gain)

Max SPL: 120dB (140dB Clipguard engaged)

Dynamic Range: 95dB (115dB Clipguard engaged)

Interface: USB-C

Dimensions: 141 x 66 x 40 mm / 5.6 x 2.6 x 1.6 in

Weight: Mic & U-Mount 245 g / 8.64 oz | Base 310 g / 10.93 oz

System Requirements Windows 10 (64-bit) / macOS 10.15 or newer

USB 2.0 port

4GB RAM

Cardioid condenser capsule: Capture speech with clarity and detail

Wave link app: Control Wave:1 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

24-bit/48 kHz Analog-to-Digital converter: Professional broadcast audio quality

Proprietary clipguard technology: Makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry: Seamless sonic transmission throughout the entire signal chain

