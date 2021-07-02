Description

Description:

GOBEST USB table top microphone is perfect for meetings, interviews, podcasting, home studio recording, YouTube, Skype, FaceTime, games, and more occasions.

There is no need to install any sound card driver or phantom power supply.

Built in filter sponge can eliminate noises.

Simple integrated shielded braided cable with USB plug gold plated, antioxidant and good tensility.

USB port makes it easy to use, plug and play.

It’s compatible with Windows and Mac system.

Package Included:

1 * USB Microphone

1 * User Manual

Specification:

Material: Aluminum Alloy + Metal Mesh Cover

Sensitivity: -47+-3Db

Output Impedance: <680ohm

MAX SPL: 110db

S/N Ratio: >58db

Operate Voltage Range:1.0-10V

Response Frequency: 10HZ-16KHZ

Cable Length: 2.77m / 109.56in

✔【Easy to carry】It’s size is 2.68 * 2.68 * 0.39in, and it’s weighs only 4.89oz. It takes up less space, portable and smaller, you can put it in the bag and carry it to any place.

✔【High Sensitivity Microphone】condenser microphone can capture the minimum signal and reproduce your voice vividly just like talking face to face.

✔【plug and play】Portable USB Speakers as Microphones for your PC. Plug&Play, requires no software or battery. Easy to use with dedicated controls for answering and ending calls, volume, and mute. Windows, Mac OS, Chrome, PS4 compatible

✔【COMPACT DESIGN】Perfect for meetings, interviews, podcasting, home studio recording, YouTube, Skype, FaceTime, games, and more occasions

✔【Durable】The microphone is made of electrophoresis technology and polyethylene material. The material is safe and environmentally friendly. It has impact resistance and the base is equipped with anti-slip mat, which can be kept stable on the desktop during use. And it is small and light. With ultra-low touch noise, it effectively eliminates signal interference and achieves the best results.

