Mi-Mic TY5899BK Karaoke Microphone Speaker with Wireless Bluetooth and LED Lights, Black

Description

Colour Name:Black

Product Description

The Mi-Mic Bluetooth karaoke speaker allows you to play any song direct from your device. Put your favourite tune on and sing along. You can even get extra creative by adding an echo effect and distortions to your vocals. All great performers know that vocals are only a part of the complete performance, and with 7 colour beat matching LED lights the Mi-Mic lets you really put on a show.

The mic also features FF/RW/Pause/Play buttons and volume controls so you can make the track as loud or quiet as required. Turn up to full volume to use as a conventional Bluetooth speaker or lower the volume and let your best Adele impression take centre stage. Up to four hours of fun from one charge!

Safety Warning

Not suitable for children under 6 years

Box Contains 1 x Mi-Mic Speaker, 1 x USB Charger, 1 x Instruction Manual See more

SPEAKER AND MICROPHONE: Lightweight and compact 2-in-1 karaoke microphone and speaker, developed in the UK

8 LED COLOURED LIGHTS: Flash along to the beat of the music

BLUETOOTH CONNECTION: Connects quickly and easily to most devices, with 10 m range

RECHARGABLE BATTERY: Built in and easily re-charged by USB cable

ECHOE FUNCTION: Add a fun effect to karaoke, and impersonate being live on stage

BUILT IN CONTROLS: Includes forward, rewind, skip, play and pause, so you can change the track from the microphone

1 MONTH FREE TRIAL: For lucky voice karaoke app, stream favourite songs and sing along

