Description

【Professional Condenser Microphone】: The frequency range of the condenser microphone is between 100 Hz and 16 kHz. By using the heart-shaped pickup technology, the side and backside noise can be effectively reduced to give you a clearer, true-to-the-original vocals. * Note: Do not place the microphone too close to the wall and power supply. *

【Plug & Play】: No additional software is required. Connect the desktop microphone directly to the computer’s 3.5mm jack and select it as the microphone. This desktop microphone can be used not only on PCs, laptops, but also on your iPhone, iPad, Android phone and other smartphone devices. * Note: MacBook users must purchase an external USB sound card; Laptops, tablets, phones with only a 3.5 jack must first be connected to the adapter cable. *

【270° Foldable Metal Tripod & 2-in-1 Audio Patch Cable】: This microphone has a professional damper mount and a portable tripod that can be set at the correct angle as needed. Also included is an audio patch cable: If your device has only a single jack, you can connect the microphone and headphones with the patch cord.

【Dual Layer Filter】: The desktop microphone also has a two-layer pop filter that enhances voice recording quality. Ideal for Singing, Recording Instruments, Radio, Podcasting, Recording, Videoconferencing, Facebook, MSN, WhatsApp, Skype, YouTube etc. The distance between the microphone and the filter is adjustable.

【What You Receive & Friendly Service】: 1 x Condenser Microphone, 1 x Adjustable Tripod, 1 x Windshield, 1 x User Manual, 1 x Pop Filter, 1 x Audio Patch Cord, 6-Month Product Service. If you have any questions, you can contact us directly.

