RØDE Microphones NT-USB Mini,Black

High-quality condenser capsule that delivers warmth and presence for a clear, professional sound, with a directional cardioid pickup pattern optimised to reduce room sound and other extraneous noise.
Smooth frequency response that sounds incredible in a wide variety of applications with In-built pop filter for reducing plosives.

The NT-USB Mini brings the pristine sound quality of RØDE’s world-class studio mics to a compact, easy-to-use desktop USB microphone. Designed to deliver crystal-clear, professional-sounding audio direct to a computer or tablet, it’s the perfect microphone for gamers, podcasters, musicians, streamers, business professionals and content creators who want to be heard in full definition.

Studio-grade headphone amplifier with precision level control and switchable zero-latency monitoring for eliminating distracting echo.
Unique detachable magnetic desk stand to mitigate knocks and bumps and is easy to remove.
Integrated 360-degree swing mount for quick and easy positioning on a desktop, mic stand, or studio arm.

