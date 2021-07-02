Rode Smartlav+ Lavalier Microphone for Smartphone

Description

style:Smartlav+

Product Description

The smartLav+ is a broadcast-grade wearable microphone designed for use in a wide range of film, television and broadcast scenarios, or wherever broadcast quality audio is required in a discreet, portable format without the complication and expense of additional wireless equipment. Note:If item is used for DSLR camera or portable recorder they need an optional SC3 converter.

Box Contains

1 x Rode Smartlav+

1 x LAV-CLIP

1 x WS-LAV

With the smartlav+ the user simply mounts the microphone on the talent, connects it to a smartphone or tablet headset jack and records via the rode rec app for ios, or any other audio app of their choice

By employing a professional quality omni-directional condenser capsule the smartlav+ picks up sound equally from all around the microphone, allowing for versatility when mounting and ensuring a high degree of user-friendly operation.

A foam pop shield is supplied to minimise wind noise and vocal plosives (hard ‘b’, ‘t’ and ‘p’ sounds), as well as a durable mounting clip with in-built cable management. its kevlar reinforced cable ensures that you never stretch or snap your microphone under normal usage conditions.

The smartlav+ is compatible with any audio app that accepts input from the headset connection, however it has been designed to pair perfectly with rode’s rode rec app for apple ios devices. rode rec turns the user’s ios device into a fully-featured field recorder, with a wide range of equalisation presets to suit various recording situations, in addition to professional editing functions and the ability to publish to soundcloud and dropbox direct from the app.

Discrete 4.5mm miniature microphone

