Sale!

TONOR Wireless Microphone，Metal Dual Professional UHF Cordless Dynamic Mic Handheld Microphone Sys

Amazon.co.uk Price:  £58.42 (as of 13:02 EST- More info)

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Clear and Pristine Sound Quality: With professional cardioid dynamic capsule, the system can reproduce more excellent, clear, pure and full sound and eliminate background noise and howling. Ideal for Karaoke, Home KTV, Big party, DJ, Wedding, Class use.
Enhanced Signal Stability: With 15 adjustable frequencies per UHF mic and long transmission range(60 m) in open space, ensuring that up to 15 sets can be used simultaneously without worrying about interferences.

Categories:

Description

Clear and Pristine Sound Quality: With professional cardioid dynamic capsule, the system can reproduce more excellent, clear, pure and full sound and eliminate background noise and howling. Ideal for Karaoke, Home KTV, Big party, DJ, Wedding, Class use.
Enhanced Signal Stability: With 15 adjustable frequencies per UHF mic and long transmission range(60 m) in open space, ensuring that up to 15 sets can be used simultaneously without worrying about interferences.
Sturdy and Durable Material: The all metal mic with steel mesh grille is particularly resistant to impact and corrosion. The receiver box has separate volume control for each wireless mic.
Easy to Operate: Just turn on the receiver and mics, they will match automatically. Note: It is not compatible with laptop, cellphone and AV receiver. 2 x AA batteries (not included) are required for each mic.
What you get: 2 x handheld microphone, 1 x receiver, 2 x anti-slip ring, 1 x 6.35mm audio cable, 2 x mic covers and 1 x manual.

Additional information

Product Dimensions

Item

Connector

Mixer Channel Quantity

Power Source

Item Weight

Brand

Related products

All right reserved. 2021

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X