Description

【Gain Control Knob】ST-600 has an additional microphone gain control knob, through which the sensitivity of the mic can be adjusted to obtain the best recording effect without sound distortion. It is ideal for online streaming, game interaction, Video chat, podcast, narration, and zoom, etc.

【Excellent sound quality】The professionally designed chip can provide an ultra-high sampling rate of 192Khz / 24bit and a frequency response of 20hz-20khz. To ensure that a richer and more detailed sound can be captured. The cardioid pickup mode can correctly pick up the sound from the front of the microphone, effectively reduce the background noise on the side and back, and improve the clarity of the sound.

【Plug and Play】Using the USB 2.0 data cable, the SUDOTACK ST-600 microphone can work automatically on Mac and PC without any driver. The streaming microphone is fully compatible with Windows/macOS/Linux/PS4, desktop recording becomes so easy!

【Easy to Install & Portable】Without any assembly, only need to extend the anti-slip tripod stand directly and adjust the angle of the microphone(180° free) then it can be plug and play. Lightweight, you can take it for travel.

【What You Will Get】: USB Computer Microphone *1, Tripod Stand*1, Mic Ring Mount*1, Windscreen*1, User Manual*1, and professional intimate customer service.

