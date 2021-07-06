3DFitBud Simple Step Counter Walking 3D Pedometer with Clip and Lanyard, A420S

Description

The Simplest way to track your Steps and be More ACTIVE!

Introducing the 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter 3D Pedometer with Clip and Lanyard (A420S) by 3DActive

Your Simple Motivator in Achieving your Fitness Goals, great for Men, Women, Kids and the Elderly – Simple to use out of the package, just pull the battery insulator tab out of the back, with multiple wearing options – Clip to your pocket or hip, wear around your neck or place in your pocket or bag and you are ready to go!

Designed with simplicity and ease of use for everyone that wants an accurate Step Counting 3D Pedometer. No Bluetooth, downloads or smartphone connections required. With it’s simple single step counting function you can view your step record on the move.

For the best accurate step count and to avoid counting sudden movements as steps, the 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter will not count any movement that is less than 10 consecutive steps. Once you have walked 10 consecutive steps the step counter will then begin counting 11, 12, 13… . To ensure accuracy, the 3DFitBud is best used for continuous and consistent walking and is not recommended for use with walking aids.

When the 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter has counted your steps for the day simply press and hold the reset button on the back to zero the steps ready for your next activity. (The reset button is located on the back to prevent accidentally zeroing your step count.)

Dimensions:

Pedometer size: 6cm x 4cm x 1cm

Screen Text Size – Extra Large 2cm High

Pedometer weight: 24g

Includes:

1 x 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter 3D Pedometer (A420S)

1 x CR2032 Battery (lasts up to 1 year)

1 x Clip

1 x Neck Lanyard

User’s Manual

18 Month Warranty

“Your Guide to Walking For Life” PDF eBook Download – to help you get the most from Walking and using your Pedometer.

Your complete satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.

SIMPLE & EASY TO USE – 3D Pedometer for Steps Only. It is ready to use straight out of the package. The simple feature and design makes it user friendly for men, women, kids & the elderly who want to track their steps and stay motivated towards achieving their fitness goal. It´s the simplest pedometer to start with, if you don’t want complicated set ups.

TRACK YOUR DAILY STEPS – Created with simplicity but effectively counts your steps so you can still view your progress on the move motivating you more to achieve your fitness goal. No more other complicated programs, just press the button at the back to start with.

ACCURATE READING – It has advanced 3D Tri-Axis Sensor technology – much more accurate than most pedometers. 3D Tri-Axis Sensor technology is known to provide superior accuracy in reading steps in any position – up, down, flat on its side, or any angle. Multiple wearing options – Clip to your pocket or hip, wear around your neck or place in your pocket or bag.

EXTRA LARGE DIGIT DISPLAY – With full screen display you can clearly and easily read the numbers at a glance.

BATTERY INCLUDED – Enjoy Great Battery Life. Pedometer auto sleeps when you are not moving and auto wakes and counts steps when you start moving again.

