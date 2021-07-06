Description

BIGGERFIVE Kids Fitness Tracker Watch

Warm Tip: Before initial use, please detach the fitness tracker watch from the strap and put the built-in USB interface into a USB port to boot it up. If no red indicator shows please flip it over to to the opposite direction to recharge it.

Activity Tracker

Recording all day activities, calculating steps, moving distance, calories burned as well as active minutes.

Sleep Tracker

Automatically tracks how well you sleep at night, so you can see your sleep trends and get on a better routine.

Silent Alarm

Set a silent alarm in the Veryfit app and it will wake you up peacefully.

Calls/ SMS/ SNS Alert

Receive calls, SMS and SNS notifications on display, so you never miss the messages that matter.

Sedentary Alert

It will help you stay active throughout the day by giving you friendly reminders.

Anti-lost

When your phone or the bracelet is beyond the Bluetooth range, the device will notify you.

Longer Standby Time

It will last for 3~7 days by one-hour convenient charging, no charging cable needed.

Waterproof

The activity tracker supports sweat-proof, rain-proof and splashed water proof etc. It is no problem to wash you hands or doing some washing/cooking by wearing it.

【 HIGH QUALITY DUAL BANDS】The slim and adjustable design of the fitness tracker wristband makes it suitable for teens and kids 5+ years old. Made of flexible, durable TPU material, DO NOT contain any harmful substance. Lightweight with only 17g, bring you a comfortable experience when you wear it.

【 ALL-DAY ACTIVITY TRACKER】 Automatically tracking your kids steps, distance and calories burning, you can see the data easily by tapping the watch display or checking your phone’s app.

【 SLEEP TRACKER & SILENT ALARM CLOCK 】 Automatically track how well you sleep at night, get the data about your sleep trends through the night in the app.The silent alarm clock can wake you up without disturbing others.

【 BUILT-IN USB INTERFACE & LONG BATTERY LIFE】You can charge the fitness tracker by any USB adapter without requiring an extral charger. Charging for 1-2 hours, the fitness tracker battery can last up to 7 days.

【 COMPATIBILITY 】 BIGGERFIVE kids fitness tracker watch with free app “VeryFitPro” . Compatible with smartphone.

