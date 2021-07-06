Description

Get kids moving and make fitness fun with Fitbit Ace 3. With activity and sleep tracking, fun challenges and up to 8 days of battery, Ace 3 motivates kids, friends and family to build healthy habits together.

BATTERY LIFE: Up to 8 days of battery

Compatibility: Compatible with iOS 12.2 or higher & Android OS 7.0 or higher

Animated Clock Faces: Fitbit Ace 3 makes fitness fun with animated clock face characters that change and grow as kids make progress toward their goal throughout the day

All day activity tracking: Fitbit Ace 3 tracks all-day steps, and Active Minutes show how every move, skip and jump adds up to a healthier, more active life

Sleep tracking: Help kids form healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms. Fitbit Ace 3 lets you know if kids are getting the rest they need since good sleep habits play a big role in their health.

Water resistant to 50m: Since Fitbit Ace 3 is water resistant, spills and splashes don’t stand a chance and kids can wear it in the pool and ocean.

Family Account & Parent View: Since Fitbit Ace 3 is water resistant, spills and splashes don’t stand a chance and kids can wear it in the pool and ocean.1 Through Parent View in the family account, parents can see their kids’ activity and approve their connections.

