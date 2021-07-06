Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor – ANT + , Bluetooth – Waterproof HR Sensor with Chest Strap 

Description

Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor for Men and Women – ANT +, Bluetooth, ECG/EKG – Water-resistant HR Sensor with Chest Strap

Supreme accuracy: widely recognised for its top precision by many sources, POLAR H10 is the most accurate heart rate sensor in polar’s history. POLAR H10 provides top quality ECG measurement and it’s the choice of many Pro athletes

Connectivity: Bluetooth, ant+ and 5 kHz provide an excellent variety of connection options (e. G. With peloton). you can use Bluetooth and ant+ connections simultaneously as well as two Bluetooth connections simultaneously

POLAR Pro chest strap: with improved electrodes, an easy-to-use buckle and silicone dots, the strap is comfortable and interference-free, and stays put when you’re on the move

Versatility: wear POLAR HR monitor when rowing, cycling, running, training indoors or swimming. POLAR H10 is fully waterproof and it has internal memory for one training session

Software updates: via POLAR beat app. POLAR HRM works with many sports and smart watches (POLAR, Garmin, apple, suunto, etc. ), POLAR beat and many other fitness Apps such as Strava and Nike

