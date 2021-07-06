Description

3in1 Wireless Charging Station-Adopting Qi wireless technology, TEMINICE 3-in-1 wireless charging station supports to for charge your Qi-enabled cell phone, apple watch and airpods simultaneously. Compatibled for Apple Watch series SE/6/5/4/3/2/1, AirPods Pro/2/1, iPhone 12/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/iPhone X/Xs/Xs Max/ iPhone 8/8 Plus/Samsung S9 /S8/Note 8/ S7 Edge and more Qi-enabled devices.

Advanced Intelligent Protection-Built-in highly efficient components and intelligent chip, provides with exclusive multifunctional intelligent protection, such as temperature control and voltage protection, temperature control, and foreign object detection. Protect your device battery from overcharging to ensure you and your device are safe.

Qi-Certified & Fast Charging-7.5W fast charging mode for iPhone 12/11/11 Pro/Xs/ XR /X/8 /8 Plus; 10W for Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/7+, NOTE 9/8/7; 5W for any other Qi-enabled devices. With a wide charging range, which will more effectively cover the wireless charging area for full directional performance and charges your phone vertically or horizontally.

Adjustable & Foldable Design-Equipped with adjustable magnetic metal support plate, TEMINICE apple wireless charging dock supports to adjust your phone and apple watch charging module to a ideal angle. You can enjoy video, listen to music or chat while charging. With foldable and stylish deisgn, making it convenient to fit it in the backpack while traveling.

Easy to use & Case Friendly-Only plugged the usb c cable (included) to QC3.0 adapter, this charging dock can transmit charging power directly through your phone case (≤ 5mm/0.20inch), do not need to take off your phone case repeatedly, just put your phone on this Wireless Charger Pad and start charging. Please note that metal attachments or cards may interfere with charging.

