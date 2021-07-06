Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor, Bluetooth/ANT+

Description

Reliable, accurate, comfortable and secure, TICKR makes it simple to connect heart rate to your favorite training apps and devices.Wahoo Fitness is a fitness technology company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Its CEO is Chip Hawkins. Wahoo’s portfolio of cycling industry products includes the KICKR family of Indoor Cycling Trainers, the ELEMNT family of Cycling Computers, and the TICKR family of Heart Rate Monitors.

TICKR connects heart rate to your favorite training apps and devices. Proven technology delivers accurate heart rate and calories to the Wahoo Fitness and other popular training apps.

Equipped with Bluetooth & ANT+ technology, TICKR pairs to smartphones, GPS watches and bike computers. Easy to see top-mounted LED indicators verify that the TICKR is connected to a device and capturing heart rate data.

TICKR is the lightest and slimmest heart rate chest strap available. The integrated design provides a secure, comfortable fit that reduces movement while working out.

Record workout data with the Wahoo Fitness app and automatically upload data to your favorite training platform like Strava. Works with 50+ apps including Wahoo Fitness, Zwift, Runtastic, Runkeeper, UA Record, Endomondo, Peloton, Map My Run

Choice of Champions – Official Heart Rate monitor of Team INEOS, Bora-Hansgrohe, Katusha Alpecin, Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno, Heather Jackson and Pro Mountain Biker Sonya Looney

