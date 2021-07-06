Description
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Black Health & Fitness Tracker.Xiaomi Corporation is a Chinese electronics company founded in April 2010 and headquartered in Beijing. Xiaomi makes and invests in smartphones, mobile apps, laptops, bags, earphones, shoes, fitness bands, and many other products.
Note: For accurate data recording the band must be worn correctly above the wrist bone or tightly enough for the sensor to read steps/heart rate correctly.
Upto 14 Days Battery
Heart Rate Monitor
Sleep Tracker
Activity Tracker
5 ATM 50 m water resistance and swimming tracking
Pedometer
Sleep counter