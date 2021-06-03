HP OMEN 15-dh1010na 15.6 Inch Full HD, 144 Hz Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SS

Amazon.co.uk Price: £1,593.00 (as of 03/06/2021 13:32 PST- Details) & FREE Shipping.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
When it comes to power and performance, the OMEN 15 makes no compromises. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, feel free to crank up the settings everywhere you go
Ideal for games like: Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, PUBG and many more new titles

Categories:

Description

Size Name:15.6 Inch laptop | Style Name:i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB | Pattern Name:RTX 2070, 144Hz

Ultra-thin, ultra-light, and unbelievably powerful, the OMEN 15 Laptop proves that you don’t have to sacrifice power for size. With high-performance NVIDIA graphics, processing power, and a blazing-fast refresh rate packed into a sleek design, this laptop lets you play like a pro and stay on-the-go. Designed to run any game you throw at it, get ready to crank up the settings.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
When it comes to power and performance, the OMEN 15 makes no compromises. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, feel free to crank up the settings everywhere you go
Ideal for games like: Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, PUBG and many more new titles
Microsoft Windows 10 and Compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC; Play over 100 high-quality PC games on this Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass for PC* Requires Windows 10 (latest update), Xbox app & Xbox Game Pass for PC Subscription – Not included
Stay cool under pressure with the advanced laptop thermal solution, OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology 3-sided venting and 5-way airflow ensure optimal system stability and performance
With HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by the experts at Bang & Olufsen, entertainment comes to life with sound you can feel Awaken your senses with PC audio perfection

Additional information

Brand

Product Dimensions

Batteries

Item

Manufacturer

Series

Color

Form Factor

Standing

Screen Resolution

Resolution

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Socket

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Computer Memory Type

Maximum Memory Supported

Hard Disk Description

Hard Drive Interface

Audio Details

Graphics Chipset Brand

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Graphics Card Interface

Connectivity Type

Wireless Type

Number Ports

Number Ports

Wattage

Optical Drive Type

Hardware Platform

Operating System

Average Battery Life

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Energy Content

Lithium Battery Packaging

Number Of Lithium Ion Cells

Item Weight

Related products

All right reserved. 2018

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X