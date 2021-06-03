Description

Size Name:15.6 Inch laptop | Style Name:i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB | Pattern Name:RTX 2070, 144Hz

Ultra-thin, ultra-light, and unbelievably powerful, the OMEN 15 Laptop proves that you don’t have to sacrifice power for size. With high-performance NVIDIA graphics, processing power, and a blazing-fast refresh rate packed into a sleek design, this laptop lets you play like a pro and stay on-the-go. Designed to run any game you throw at it, get ready to crank up the settings.

When it comes to power and performance, the OMEN 15 makes no compromises. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, feel free to crank up the settings everywhere you go

Ideal for games like: Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, PUBG and many more new titles

Microsoft Windows 10 and Compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC; Play over 100 high-quality PC games on this Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass for PC* Requires Windows 10 (latest update), Xbox app & Xbox Game Pass for PC Subscription – Not included

Stay cool under pressure with the advanced laptop thermal solution, OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology 3-sided venting and 5-way airflow ensure optimal system stability and performance

With HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by the experts at Bang & Olufsen, entertainment comes to life with sound you can feel Awaken your senses with PC audio perfection

