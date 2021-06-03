Description

Size Name:17.3 Inch Laptop | Style Name:144 Hz | Pattern Name:GTX 1660 Ti

Sacrifice nothing with the thin and powerful HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. Experience high-grade graphics and processing power for gaming and multitasking, plus improved thermal cooling for overall performance and stability. Immerse yourself in the game with a narrow bezel display and custom-tuned audio. The perfect balance between work and play, so you can do it all.

Take on anything and everything with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q design graphics A high-resolution display with fast refresh rate delivers smooth gameplay visuals

Ideal for games like: Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Fall Guys, PUBG and many more new titles

Microsoft Windows 10 and Compatible with Xbox Game Pass for PC; Play over 100 high-quality PC games on this Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass for PC* Requires Windows 10 (latest update), Xbox app & Xbox Game Pass for PC Subscription – Not included

OMEN Command Center; A single touchpoint for all HP gaming systems System Vitals dynamically display your key metrics for optimal performance, while Network Booster sends gaming network traffic to the front of the line

Power your device or connect to an external display from just one USB-C port with 10 Gbps signaling rate and it is reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down

