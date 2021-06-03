Description

30029490 Medion Erazer Deputy P10 15.6 I7 10750H 16GB 512SSD RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Gear up for battle with the MEDION ERAZER Deputy P10 Gaming Laptop and erase the competition! The ERAZER’s aggressive part-aluminium chassis design is complemented with an etched ERAZER logo on the back cover with a RGB back-lit keyboard with anti-ghosting technology. The narrow bezel design allows for maximum display coverage, with only 7mm remaining each side of the screen. Our German design and quality is at the forefront of the ERAZER range. Our brand has been established since 1983 and in the UK since 1998. We’re sure you’ll enjoy the full ERAZER Gaming experience backed up by a 2 Year Product Warranty. Our laptops are packed full of A-Brand components from the likes of Intel, NVIDIA, Samsung and more! Equipped with a 15.6″ Full HD AVHA display the Deputy delivers the ultimate in-game experience with clear, crisp replication of images with vibrant colours in full 1080P (1920 x 1080) resolution. The 144Hz screen refresh rate is crucial for gaming and allows your screen to keep up with the in-game action, providing you with a split-second advantage over your enemies. Dedicated 6 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics utilizes NVIDIA’s latest Turing architecture delivering game-changing performance with up to 6x faster performance of previous-generation graphics cards. RTX allows for real time Ray Tracing of objects and environments with accurate representation of shadows, refractions and illuminations. The memory runs at 14 Gbps with 1920 NVIDIA Cuda cores working at 1680(OC) MHz on boost clock. The RTX 2060 graphics lets you play the latest gaming titles such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Battlefield V in full HD quality with no lag or visual tearing. Immerse yourself in the next generation of VR with NVIDIA VRWorks Technologies providing, VR audio, physics, and haptics let you hear and feel every moment! The Deputy is equipped wit

INTEL CORE I7 10TH GENERATION PROCESSOR: Conquer your enemies with the innovative 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H hexa-core processor delivering next level performance.

16GB DDR4 RAM: The 16GB Samsung DDRR4 RAM built in allows for plenty of memory to run the latest games or applications.

144HZ HIGH REFRESH RATE DISPLAY: Equipped with a 15.6” Full HD AVHA display the Deputy delivers the ultimate in-game experience with clear, crisp replication of images with vibrant colours in full 1080P (1920 x 1080) resolution.

NARROW BEZEL DISPLAY + HD WEBCAM: The Deputy P10 features a narrow bezel display, reducing the laptop size and includes a HD webcam.

WINDOWS 10 HOME: Windows 10 Home has been optimised for gaming with the integrated Game Bar allowing you to take screenshots, record and broadcast in game footage.

