Description

Gear up for battle with the MEDION ERAZER P15805 Gaming Laptop and erase the competition! The ERAZER’s aggressive part-aluminium chassis design is complemented with an etched ERAZER logo on the back cover with a RGB back-lit keyboard with anti-ghosting technology. The narrow bezel design allows for maximum display coverage, with only 7mm remaining each side of the screen.Our German design and quality is at the forefront of the ERAZER range. Our brand has been established since 1983 and in the UK since 1998. We’re sure you’ll enjoy the full ERAZER Gaming experience backed up by a 3 Year Product . Our laptops are packed full of A-Brand components from the likes of Intel, NVIDIA, Samsung and more!Equipped with a 15.6” Full HD AVHA display the P15805 delivers the ultimate in-game experience with clear, crisp replication of images in vibrant colours in full 1080P (1920 x 1080) resolution which is crucial for gaming.Dedicated 6 GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti Graphics utilizes NVIDIA’s latest Turing architecture delivering game-changing performance which rivals the previous-generation GTX 1070 graphics cards. The memory runs at 12 Gbps with 1536 NVIDIA Cuda cores working at 1770 MHz on boost clock. The GTX 1660Ti graphics lets you play the latest gaming titles such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Battlefield V in full HD quality with no lag or visual tearing.Immerse yourself in the next generation of VR with NVIDIA VRWorks Technologies providing, VR audio, physics, and haptics let you hear and feel every moment! The P15805 is equipped with G-Sync which provides you with the ultimate gaming experience eliminating screen tearing from gameplay.Conquer your enemies with the innovative 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core processor delivering next level performance with up to 4.1 GHz clock speed with Intel’s Turbo Boost Technology with 8 MB cache. The Samsung 8 GB RAM .

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Intel Core i5-9300H

8GB RAM + 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD

15.6″ FHD Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB

Windows 10 Home

Memory storage capacity: 256.0

Display size: 15.6 inches

