Description

Style Name:GTX 1650 | Size Name:15.6 Inch

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR-426 – 15.6 Inch Full HD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-10300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, Windows 10 Home

Enchant yourself with the Dragon Spirit and Evolve with MSI GF63. Redefining what’s possible with Intel Core i5-10300H + NVIDIA GTX 1650. Game On

Revolutionary Cooling for Enthusiastic Gaming. Dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU with a total of 7 heat pipes ensure maximum performance under extreme gaming

MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software helps you control and customize your MSI laptop the way you want. Monitor, adjust and optimize your rig easily through one unified system

Immerse yourself in the sound and experience Audio the way it was intended. GF63 comes with Hi-res audio a Giant speaker and Nahimic sound enhancer

Enjoy more immersive gameplay in an even more compact chassis. Get a clear view of the game at any angle with brilliant clarity and contrast with thin bezel IPS-Level panel

