Description

MSI GF63 Thin SIDED THIN BEZEL DESIGN Enjoy more immersive gameplay in an even more compact chassis. Get a clear view of the game at any angle with brilliant clarity and contrast with IPS – Level panel. Stay Cool and Quiet Under Load Fine – tuned to be noticeably quieter and cooler under load, easily blending into any environment. *Lower is better. The result may vary by configuration and environment. 7+ HOURS BATTERY LIFE All juiced up for unplugged productivity and entertainment. *Tested by MobileMark andreg; 2014 standard. The battery life will vary from specifications and system configuration. AUDIO BOOST – HOW SOUND IS MEANT TO BE HEARD Enhance audio detail by 30% with built – in AMP (Audio Power Amplifier) and golden audio jack. SILVER LINING PRINT Dreamed of a keyboard with intense lighting? Experience the SteelSeries silver – lining printing keyboard with intense red, that is also built to last.