GL65 Leopard 10SFR-604UK

Enchant yourself with the Dragon Spirit and Evolve with MSI GL65. Redfining whats possible with Intel Core i7-10750H + NVIDIA RTX 2070. Game On.

144HZ IPS-Level Thin-Bezel Gaming Display. Unprecedented speed and clarity.

Revolutionary Cooling for Enthusiastic Gaming. Dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU with a total of 7 heat pipes ensure maximum performance under extreme gaming.

MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software helps you control and customize your MSI laptop the way you want. Monitor, adjust and optimize your rig easily through one unified system.

Immerse yourself in the sound and experience Audio the way it was intended. GL65 comes with Hi-res audio a Giant speaker and Nahimic sound enhancer.

AC Adapter : 230W adapter

