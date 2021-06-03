Description

GS66 Stealth is a robust portable laptop packed with 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-10870HK processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6. To unleash its full potential, the new exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity+ with 0.1 mm thin blades to maximize airflow. The 99.9Whr large battery and up to blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate display ensures unstoppable productivity and fluid gameplay

MSI equips the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H Processor to cut through multitasking works and heavy games

GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU powers MSI GS66 Stealth for gamers and creators. It’s built with award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture – with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features

Speed up with the blazingly fast 240Hz refresh rate display, close to 100%sRGB, 5 times faster than conventional laptops. Experience fluid gaming visuals so you can react more quickly while gaming

1TB Ultra Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

