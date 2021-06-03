MSI GS66 Stealth 10UE-277UK FULL HD 240 Hz 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-10870H, NVIDIA GeForce

Amazon.co.uk Price: £1,801.02 (as of 12:55 EST- More info) & FREE Shipping.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
MSI equips the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H Processor to cut through multitasking works and heavy games
GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU powers MSI GS66 Stealth for gamers and creators. It’s built with award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture – with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features

Categories:

Description

GS66 Stealth is a robust portable laptop packed with 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-10870HK processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6. To unleash its full potential, the new exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity+ with 0.1 mm thin blades to maximize airflow. The 99.9Whr large battery and up to blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate display ensures unstoppable productivity and fluid gameplay

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
MSI equips the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H Processor to cut through multitasking works and heavy games
GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU powers MSI GS66 Stealth for gamers and creators. It’s built with award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture – with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features
Speed up with the blazingly fast 240Hz refresh rate display, close to 100%sRGB, 5 times faster than conventional laptops. Experience fluid gaming visuals so you can react more quickly while gaming
1TB Ultra Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

Additional information

Brand

Product Dimensions

Batteries

Item

Manufacturer

Series

Color

Standing

Screen Resolution

Resolution

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Computer Memory Type

Maximum Memory Supported

Memory Clock Speed

Hard Drive Size

Hard Disk Description

Hard Drive Interface

Audio Details

Graphics Chipset Brand

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Graphics Card Ram Size

Graphics Card Interface

Connectivity Type

Number Ports

Wattage

Optical Drive Type

Hardware Platform

Operating System

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Packaging

Item Weight

Related products

All right reserved. 2018

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X