Style Name:Flat – 24 Inch 75Hz | Pattern Name:Monitor Only

Visualize victory with the MSI Optix G241V eSports gaming monitor. Equipped with a 1920×1080, 75hz Refresh rate panel, the Optix G241V will give you the competitive edge you need. Built with FreeSync technology, the Optix G241V can match the display’s refresh rate with your GPU for ultra-smooth gameplay. Reach the peak of immersion with the latest technologies built into MSI Gaming monitors.

IPS Panel – Optimize screen colours and brightness to enhance your viewing experience

75 Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames

Wide Colour Gamut – More realistic and refined game colours and details

Night Vision – Smart black tuner that brings out the fine details in dark areas

AMD FreeSync Technology – Tear free

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – Enjoy your games even longer and prevent eye strain or fatigue

