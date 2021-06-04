Razer Blade Pro 17: 17.3″ Gaming Laptop with 360 Hz FHD display (Intel i7-10875H 8-core proces

Amazon.co.uk Price: £2,119.98 (as of 11:18 EST- More info)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics: Built on NVIDIA’s award-winning 2nd-gen RTX architecture, these GPUs provide the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features for the most powerful graphics in a gaming laptop.
* Intel 10th Gen 8-Core CPU: Run the heaviest AAA titles and creation tasks without breaking a sweat, and activate Intel Turbo Boost Technology for a jolt of speed that brings the i7 processor up to 5.1GHz.

Description

Pattern Name:RTX 3060 | Style Name:FHD 360 Hz

Razer Blade Pro 17: 17.3″ Gaming Laptop with 360 Hz FHD display (Intel i7-10875H 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Chroma RGB) – Qwerty UK Layout – black

* Next-gen Displays: Go with ultra-fast 360Hz FHD for competitive gaming, 120Hz UHD for creative work with 4K clarity, or a 165Hz QHD display for the best of both worlds.
* Vapor Chamber Cooling: The laptop quietly and efficiently dissipates heat through the evaporation and condensation of an internal fluid, keeping it running smoothly and coolly even under intense loads.
* Easy Upgradeability: With an extra M.2 slot and user-upgradeable memory slots that support up to 64GB of memory as well as Intel XMP, you can upgrade the Razer Blade Pro 17 to suit your needs.

