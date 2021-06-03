Description

Size Name:14″ Chromebook | Pattern Name:i3-10110U dual

Experience the performance, versatility and standout features of the HP Chromebook 14 x360 convertible that helps you multitask between work and play without skipping a beat. Beautifully equipped with a powerful Intel Core processor and flexible 360-degree hinge, this slim PC is designed for everything you do and so much more.

Workload meet beast mode: Work and play all day with the power and performance of a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, long battery life and ample storage

All the extras never looked this good: Thin and light, FHD Gorilla Glass NBT micro-edge display and 360° hinge that adapts to you

Privacy for your peace of mind: Keep it private with a webcam privacy switch that cuts off your video feed

A truly powerful audio experience: HP Dual Speakers and audio, custom-tuned in collaboration with experts at Bang & Olufsen, bring entertainment to life with sound you can feel

HP Fast Charge: When your laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 90 Percent charge in approximately 90 minutes

