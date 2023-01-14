Shipping Container Homes: The Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners to Build Your Affordabl

Amazon.co.uk Price: £3.26 (as of 13/01/2023 19:06 PST- Details) Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.